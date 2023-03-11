Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,480,293 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Skillz by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 436,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,040,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Down 5.8 %

SKLZ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Skillz

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.