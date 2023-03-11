Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,708 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Computer Task Group worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Shares of CTG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

