Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

