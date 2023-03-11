Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,200 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $356.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.41. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

