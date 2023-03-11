Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 65,100 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Telos by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

