Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 73,300 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Cato Price Performance

Cato stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is currently -425.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

Recommended Stories

