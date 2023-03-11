Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 89,800 Shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Via Renewables were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

Via Renewables Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.