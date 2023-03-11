Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 996,800 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

