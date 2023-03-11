Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,747 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

