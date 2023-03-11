Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 295.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in York Water by 333.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of York Water by 1,703.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

York Water Trading Up 0.8 %

York Water Dividend Announcement

YORW opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. York Water’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

York Water Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.