Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Shares of VRNA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,089,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

