Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

