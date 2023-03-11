Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 287980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Specifically, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

