Reviewing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.44 $46.56 million $3.15 24.63 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 5.84% 9.08% 3.79% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

