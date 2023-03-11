Reviewing Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22% KORU Medical Systems -31.05% -23.85% -18.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Todos Medical and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Todos Medical.

This table compares Todos Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.12 -$43.31 million -0.05 -0.02 KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.13 -$4.56 million ($0.20) -18.90

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Todos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Todos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Todos Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2. The company was founded by Rami Zigdon and Udi Zelig on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

