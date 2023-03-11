Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.