Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after buying an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

