Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,560 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.