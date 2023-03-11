Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,378 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

