Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FICO opened at $695.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $711.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $13,676,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

