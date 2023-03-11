Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,383,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 633,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 309,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $7,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

