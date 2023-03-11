Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

PHO opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

