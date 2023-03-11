Royal Bank of Canada Buys 30,447 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.