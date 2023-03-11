Royal Bank of Canada Buys 40,660 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

