Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 185,957 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 3.9 %

BALL stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

