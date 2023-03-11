Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 185,957 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Stock Down 3.9 %
BALL stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.