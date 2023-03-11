Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

MAS stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.