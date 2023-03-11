Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $66.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

