Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN opened at $53.20 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

