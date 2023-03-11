Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after buying an additional 21,818,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,367,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,012,000.

Shares of EUFN opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

