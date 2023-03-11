Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,959 shares of company stock worth $1,784,339. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.88. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

