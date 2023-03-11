Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $22.68 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

