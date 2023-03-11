Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.15 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $112.01.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

