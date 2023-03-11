Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $343,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $28.73 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $34.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.