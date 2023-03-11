Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.19 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

EGP opened at $156.14 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

