Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.40 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 390,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 289,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.24 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

