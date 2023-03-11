Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.45 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after buying an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

