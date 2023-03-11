Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.20 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.42 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $811.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.