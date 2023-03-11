Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

