Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -409.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.49. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

