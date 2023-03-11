Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.