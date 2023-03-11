Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Livent by 156.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 37.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.32 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

