Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

