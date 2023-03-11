Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 121,825 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL opened at $43.90 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

