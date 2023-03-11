Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,504 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $89.58 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $616.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

