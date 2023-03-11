Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 81,676 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

