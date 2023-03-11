Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 1,432,878 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,432,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

