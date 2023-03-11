Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $356.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

