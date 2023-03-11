Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

