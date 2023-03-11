Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at News

News Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

