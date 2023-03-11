Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1,481.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.